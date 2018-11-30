News
Ascott Residence Trust - Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$100,000,000 4.30% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2018 Issued Pursuant To S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 30, 2018 17:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Redemption & Cancellation of S$100m 4.30% Fixed Rate Notes due 2018
|Announcement Reference
|SG181130OTHRD02P
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.