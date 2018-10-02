News
Subscription For 50% Stake In The Work Project Kingdom Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 2, 2018 6:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Subscription for 50% Stake in The Work Project Kingdom Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG181002OTHR0491
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited for on the above matter, are for information.