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News

Subscription For 50% Stake In The Work Project Kingdom Pte. Ltd.

02 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2018 6:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Subscription for 50% Stake in The Work Project Kingdom Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG181002OTHR0491
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited for on the above matter, are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 128,091 bytes)
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