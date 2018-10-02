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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Entry Into Interested Person Transactions

02 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2018 6:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Entry Into Interested Person Transactions
Announcement Reference SG181002OTHR07Q0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 283,821 bytes)
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