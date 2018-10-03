CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - SGX-CS Real Estate Corporate Day 2018 (3 October 2018)

03 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2018 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CRCT and CCT - SGX-CS Real Estate Corporate Day 2018 (3 October 2018)
Announcement Reference SG181002OTHRYAVQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT") and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Retail China Trust (Size: 5,316,205 bytes)
Back to top