News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - SGX-CS Real Estate Corporate Day 2018 (3 October 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 2, 2018 17:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CRCT and CCT - SGX-CS Real Estate Corporate Day 2018 (3 October 2018)
|Announcement Reference
|SG181002OTHRYAVQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT") and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.