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News

Meeting With CapitaLand's New President & Group CEO, Hosted By Deutsche Bank (4 October 2018)

04 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 4, 2018 17:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Meeting with CapitaLand's New President & Group CEO, hosted by Deutsche Bank (4 October 2018)
Announcement Reference SG181004OTHRCU6G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,705,113 bytes)
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