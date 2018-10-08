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News

Striking-Off Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiaries - (1) Clarke Quay Pte Ltd (2) CapitaLand Retail (BJ1) Holdings Pte. Ltd.

08 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 8, 2018 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Striking-off of dormant wholly owned subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG181008OTHRU6AT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 117,034 bytes)
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