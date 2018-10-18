News
Completion Of Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of 16 Freehold Multifamily Properties In The United States Of America
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 18, 2018 17:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of Acquisition of a portfolio of 16 freehold multifamily properties in the USA
|Announcement Reference
|SG181018OTHR2DIE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.