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News

Completion Of Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of 16 Freehold Multifamily Properties In The United States Of America

18 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 18, 2018 17:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of Acquisition of a portfolio of 16 freehold multifamily properties in the USA
Announcement Reference SG181018OTHR2DIE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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