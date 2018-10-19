News
Dissolution Of Dormant Subsidiaries (1) Quantum Systems Pte Ltd (2) CapitaLand Property Consultants Pte Ltd (3) CapitaLand (Industrial) Investments Pte Ltd
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 19, 2018 17:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dissolution of Dormant Subsidiaries
|Announcement Reference
|SG181019OTHRUWUX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.