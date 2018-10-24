News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 24, 2018 19:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG181024OTHRJAU6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018, as attached for information:(1) Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2018;(2) New Release: CMMT records distribution per unit of 1.90 sen for 3Q 2018; and(3) CMMT Presentation Slides 3Q 2018 Financial Results