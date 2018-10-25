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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Launch Of The Private Placement Of New Units In CapitaLand Mall Trust To Raise Gross Proceeds Of No Less Than S$250.0 Million

25 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 25, 2018 18:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Launch of Private Placement
Announcement Reference SG181025OTHRCEZ7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 90,061 bytes)
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