News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 26, 2018 6:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG181026OTHRY3PZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CCT's 3Q 2018 distributable income grew 13.1% year-on-year(2) 2018 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement(3) Presentation Slides - 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results