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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

26 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 26, 2018 6:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG181026OTHRY3PZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CCT's 3Q 2018 distributable income grew 13.1% year-on-year(2) 2018 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement(3) Presentation Slides - 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

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  1. Press Release (Size: 178,035 bytes)
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