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Notification Of Results Release

26 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 26, 2018 18:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG181026OTHR6TBD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 14 November 2018.
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