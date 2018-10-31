News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For Listing And Quotation Of 134,089,000 New Units In CapitaLand Mall Trust Pursuant To The Private Placement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 31, 2018 20:54
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Receipt of Approval In-Principle for Listing & Quotation of New Units in CMT
|Announcement Reference
|SG181031OTHRQX10
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.