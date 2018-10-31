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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For Listing And Quotation Of 134,089,000 New Units In CapitaLand Mall Trust Pursuant To The Private Placement

31 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2018 20:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Receipt of Approval In-Principle for Listing & Quotation of New Units in CMT
Announcement Reference SG181031OTHRQX10
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 203,204 bytes)
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