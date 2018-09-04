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CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance Of S$150,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes Due 2024 Pursuant To The US$2,000,000,000 Euro-Medium Term Note Programme Of RCS Trust

04 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 4, 2018 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT and CMT: Issuance of S$150 million Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 under Euro-MTN Programme-RCS Trust
Announcement Reference SG180904OTHRKKYY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust) and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust), have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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