News
Completion Of Divestment Of Stakes In Companies Holding 10 Retail Malls In China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 4, 2018 21:04
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion Of Divestment Of Stakes In Companies Holding 10 Retail Malls In China
|Announcement Reference
|SG180904OTHRKC49
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.