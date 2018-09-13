News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 13, 2018 17:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Dealings in Listed Securities (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements)
|Announcement Reference
|SG180913OTHRL3JT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.