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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements)

13 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 13, 2018 17:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Dealings in Listed Securities (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements)
Announcement Reference SG180913OTHRL3JT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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