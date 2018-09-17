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News

Acquisition Of 70% Of Total Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital In Green Oak Hotel Management Pte. Ltd.

17 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 17, 2018 12:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of 70% of total issued and paid-up capital in Green Oak Hotel Management Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180917OTHRK5ZK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides, as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 83,296 bytes)
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