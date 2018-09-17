News
Acquisition Of 70% Of Total Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital In Green Oak Hotel Management Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 17, 2018 12:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of 70% of total issued and paid-up capital in Green Oak Hotel Management Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG180917OTHRK5ZK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides, as attached for information.