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News

Europe And North America Non-Deal Roadshow (18-24 September 2018)

24 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 17, 2018 17:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Europe and North America Non-Deal Roadshow (18-24 September 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180917OTHRF9P9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,837,867 bytes)
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