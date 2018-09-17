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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Interest Of New Chief Executive Officer At The Date Of Appointment - Lee Chee Koon

17 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 17, 2018 18:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest of new Chief Executive Officer at the date of appointment - Lee Chee Koon
Announcement Reference SG180917OTHRNWWD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Lee Chee Koon is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 26,829 bytes)
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