CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of 16 Freehold Multifamily Properties In The United States Of America

18 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 18, 2018 6:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of a portfolio of 16 freehold multifamily properties in the United States of America
Announcement Reference SG180918OTHR3ZKR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CL") on the above are for information. CL will hold a briefing for the invited analysts and the media on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 at 10.00 a.m. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at http://webcast.openbriefing.com/CapitaLand_Briefing_0918

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 296,461 bytes)
Back to top