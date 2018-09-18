News
Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of 16 Freehold Multifamily Properties In The United States Of America
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 18, 2018 6:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of a portfolio of 16 freehold multifamily properties in the United States of America
|Announcement Reference
|SG180918OTHR3ZKR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CL") on the above are for information. CL will hold a briefing for the invited analysts and the media on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 at 10.00 a.m. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at http://webcast.openbriefing.com/CapitaLand_Briefing_0918