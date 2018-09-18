News
Completion Of Divestment Of Stakes In Companies Holding 8 Retail Malls In China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 18, 2018 17:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of Divestment of Stakes in Companies Holding 8 Retail Malls in China
|Announcement Reference
|SG180918OTHR7DQD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.