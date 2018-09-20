News
Ascott Residence Trust - Ascott REIT Embarks On Maiden Development Project With Acquisition Of Prime Site In Singapore For S$62.4 Million
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 20, 2018 7:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART - Ascott Reit embarks on maiden development project with S$62.4m acquisition in Singapore
|Announcement Reference
|SG180920OTHR0PKF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited has today issued the following news release and presentation slides, as attached for information.