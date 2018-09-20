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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Ascott REIT Embarks On Maiden Development Project With Acquisition Of Prime Site In Singapore For S$62.4 Million

20 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 20, 2018 7:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART - Ascott Reit embarks on maiden development project with S$62.4m acquisition in Singapore
Announcement Reference SG180920OTHR0PKF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited has today issued the following news release and presentation slides, as attached for information.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 191,466 bytes)
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