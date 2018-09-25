News
Ascott Residence Trust - ¥5,000,000,000 0.971 Per Cent Notes Due 2025 Issued Under Its S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 25, 2018 17:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART - JPY5 billion 0.971% notes due 2025 issued under its SGD1 billion Multicurrency MTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG180925OTHR4ZOH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.