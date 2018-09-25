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Ascott Residence Trust - ¥5,000,000,000 0.971 Per Cent Notes Due 2025 Issued Under Its S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

25 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 25, 2018 17:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART - JPY5 billion 0.971% notes due 2025 issued under its SGD1 billion Multicurrency MTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG180925OTHR4ZOH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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