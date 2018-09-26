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About Us
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Global

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Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference 2018, United States (25-26 September 2018)

26 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 25, 2018 20:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference 2018,United States(25-26 September 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180925OTHRV4TO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,680,959 bytes)
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