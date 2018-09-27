News
Ascott Residence Trust - Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of ¥5,000,000,000 2.010% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2018 Issued Pursuant To S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 27, 2018 17:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART - Redemption and cancellation of JPY5b 2.010% FRN due 2018 issued under S$1b MTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG180927OTHRM982
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.