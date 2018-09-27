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Ascott Residence Trust - Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of ¥5,000,000,000 2.010% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2018 Issued Pursuant To S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

27 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 27, 2018 17:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART - Redemption and cancellation of JPY5b 2.010% FRN due 2018 issued under S$1b MTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG180927OTHRM982
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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