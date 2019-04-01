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News

Deemed Interest In CapitaLand Retail China Trust

01 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2019 18:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Deemed Interest in CapitaLand Retail China Trust
Announcement Reference SG190401OTHRBEG8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 65,900 bytes)
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