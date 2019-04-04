News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance Of U.S.$300,000,000 In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Notes Due 4 April 2029 Pursuant To The S$3,500,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 4, 2019 17:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance of U.S.$300 Million Fixed Rate Notes due 4 April 2029
|Announcement Reference
|SG190404OTHRZOD8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.