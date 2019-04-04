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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance Of U.S.$300,000,000 In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Notes Due 4 April 2029 Pursuant To The S$3,500,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

04 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 4, 2019 17:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance of U.S.$300 Million Fixed Rate Notes due 4 April 2029
Announcement Reference SG190404OTHRZOD8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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