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Retail Engagement Presentations On Proposed Transaction Of Ascendas-Singbridge (8 April 2019)

08 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 8, 2019 12:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Retail Engagement Presentations on Proposed Transaction of Ascendas-Singbridge (8 April 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190408OTHRJPLQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1. Singapore Retail Engagement - Creating Asia's Leading Diversified Real Estate Company2. SIAS-CapitaLand Limited Dialogue Session - Creating Asia's Leading Diversified Real Estate Company

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  1. Singapore Retail Engagement - Creating Asia's Leading Diversified Real Estate Company (Size: 7,796,963 bytes)
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