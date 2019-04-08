News
Retail Engagement Presentations On Proposed Transaction Of Ascendas-Singbridge (8 April 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 8, 2019 12:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Retail Engagement Presentations on Proposed Transaction of Ascendas-Singbridge (8 April 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190408OTHRJPLQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1. Singapore Retail Engagement - Creating Asia's Leading Diversified Real Estate Company2. SIAS-CapitaLand Limited Dialogue Session - Creating Asia's Leading Diversified Real Estate Company