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CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 10 April 2019

10 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 10, 2019 19:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT and ART - Presentation slides for Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2019
Announcement Reference SG190410OTHR2HMC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")) and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART")), have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Commercial Trust (Size: 4,477,490 bytes)
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