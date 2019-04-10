News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 10 April 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 10, 2019 19:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT and ART - Presentation slides for Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG190410OTHR2HMC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")) and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART")), have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information.