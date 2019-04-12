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News

Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Non-Executive Independent Director

12 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 12, 2019 15:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG190412OTHRC1I3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director

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  1. Appendix A (Size: 8,322 bytes)
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