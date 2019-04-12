News
Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Non-Executive Independent Director
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Cessation
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 12, 2019 15:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director
|Announcement Reference
|SG190412OTHRC1I3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director