News
Establishment Of 40%-Owned Associated Company 广州市凯诚城市更新投资发展有限公司 Guangzhou Kaicheng Urban Renewal Investment & Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 18, 2019 17:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of associated company,Guangzhou Kaicheng Urban Renewal Investment & Development Co Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG190418OTHRQQLT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.