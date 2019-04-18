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News

Establishment Of 40%-Owned Associated Company 广州市凯诚城市更新投资发展有限公司 Guangzhou Kaicheng Urban Renewal Investment & Development Co., Ltd.

18 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 18, 2019 17:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of associated company,Guangzhou Kaicheng Urban Renewal Investment & Development Co Ltd
Announcement Reference SG190418OTHRQQLT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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