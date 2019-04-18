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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

18 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 18, 2019 18:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG190418OTHR9241
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CCT's 1Q 2019 distributable income up 8.0% year-on-year;(2) 2019 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement; and(3) Presentation Slides - 2019 First Quarter Financial Results.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 242,406 bytes)
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