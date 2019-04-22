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News

Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary - CAP I SLP GP LTD

22 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 22, 2019 6:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary, CAP I SLP GP LTD
Announcement Reference SG190422OTHRFUB1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 72,909 bytes)
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