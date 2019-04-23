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News

Divestment Of Companies Holding The Self-Storage Properties

23 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 23, 2019 6:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Divestment of Companies Holding the Self-Storage Properties
Announcement Reference SG190423OTHR9C87
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 37,305 bytes)
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