News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 23, 2019 18:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190423OTHRXCMR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, as attached for information:(1) Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2019; (2) News Release : CMMT posts net property income of RM52.8 million for 1Q 2019; and(3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 1Q 2019 Financial Results.