News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 24, 2019 6:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190424OTHRSAJ7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides of CMT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, as attached for information:1. News Release - CMT's 1Q 2019 net property income up 11.5% year-on-year;2. 2019 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement; and3. Presentation Slides - First Quarter 2019 Financial Results.