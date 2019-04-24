News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 24, 2019 19:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190424OTHRTZTQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, as attached for information:1. CRCT 2019 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements;2. CRCT 2019 First Quarter Financial Results News Release; and 3. CRCT 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.