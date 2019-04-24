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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

24 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 24, 2019 19:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG190424OTHRTZTQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, as attached for information:1. CRCT 2019 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements;2. CRCT 2019 First Quarter Financial Results News Release; and 3. CRCT 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 596,790 bytes)
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