CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment Of S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

29 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 29, 2019 23:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Announcement Reference SG190429OTHRDZDZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 46,728 bytes)
Back to top