News
Establishment Of S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 29, 2019 23:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG190429OTHRDZDZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.