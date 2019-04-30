News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 30, 2019 6:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190430OTHRKXE3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, as attached for information.(1) Ascott REIT News Release - Ascott REIT's 1Q 2019 distribution per unit rises 7% to 1.45 cents(2) Ascott REIT 2019 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement(3) Ascott REIT Presentation Slides - 2019 1st Quarter Financial Results