News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Investor Presentation For Meetings In Hong Kong (31 July - 2 August 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 30, 2019 17:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Investor presentation for meetings in Hong Kong (31 July-2 August 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190730OTHR2I06
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.