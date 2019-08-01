News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Appointment Of Independent Financial Adviser
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 1, 2019 17:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AHT: Proposed Combination of ART and AHT by way of a Scheme of Arrangement-Appointment of IFA
|Announcement Reference
|SG190801OTHRVQJU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.