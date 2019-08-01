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News

Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Appointment Of Independent Financial Adviser

01 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2019 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AHT: Proposed Combination of ART and AHT by way of a Scheme of Arrangement-Appointment of IFA
Announcement Reference SG190801OTHRVQJU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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