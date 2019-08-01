News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 1, 2019 18:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190801OTHRX5XY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued the following in relation to Ascendas Hospitality Trust's ("AHTRUST") financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information.1) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results;2) Press Release - A-HTRUST's net property income grows by 13.6% y-o-y in 1QFY2019 driven by positive contributions from new acquisitions; and3) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results Presentation