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Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

01 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2019 18:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG190801OTHRX5XY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued the following in relation to Ascendas Hospitality Trust's ("AHTRUST") financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information.1) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results;2) Press Release - A-HTRUST's net property income grows by 13.6% y-o-y in 1QFY2019 driven by positive contributions from new acquisitions; and3) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results Presentation

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 545,928 bytes)
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