News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Launch Of Equity Fund Raising To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Between S$273.4 Million And S$279.4 Million
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 2, 2019 7:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CRCT - Launch of Equity Fund Raising to raise Gross Proceeds of between S$273.4m and S$279.4m
|Announcement Reference
|SG190802OTHRMLZ5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT), has issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.