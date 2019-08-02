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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Launch Of Equity Fund Raising To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Between S$273.4 Million And S$279.4 Million

02 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 2, 2019 7:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CRCT - Launch of Equity Fund Raising to raise Gross Proceeds of between S$273.4m and S$279.4m
Announcement Reference SG190802OTHRMLZ5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT), has issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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