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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Results Of The Private Placement And Pricing Of New Units Under The Private Placement And The Preferential Offering

02 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 2, 2019 7:49
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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