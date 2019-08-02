News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Results Of The Private Placement And Pricing Of New Units Under The Private Placement And The Preferential Offering
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 2, 2019 7:49
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.