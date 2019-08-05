News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of New Stapled Securities In Ascendas Hospitality Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 5, 2019 17:47
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Payment of management fee by way of issue of new stapled securities
|Announcement Reference
|SG190805OTHRTQQM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued an announcement on the above matter in relation to Ascendas Hospitality Trust, as attached for information.