News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 5, 2019 18:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT") - Payment of Management Fee by way of issue of units in CCT
|Announcement Reference
|SG190805OTHRPBOF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CCT, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.