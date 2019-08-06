News
Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Ko Miguel As Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Appointment
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 6, 2019 19:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Appointment of Ko Miguel as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
|Announcement Reference
|SG190806OTHR6N22
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Appointment of Mr Ko Kai Kwun Miguel @ Ko Miguel as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, and Member of Strategy, Investment and Finance Committee.