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News

Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Ko Miguel As Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

06 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 6, 2019 19:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Ko Miguel as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG190806OTHR6N22
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Appointment of Mr Ko Kai Kwun Miguel @ Ko Miguel as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, and Member of Strategy, Investment and Finance Committee.

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  1. Appendix A & B (Size: 270,729 bytes)
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