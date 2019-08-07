News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 7, 2019 6:52
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190807OTHRAOSQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand registers 2Q 2019 PATMI of S$579.8 million2) 2019 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2019 Financial Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2019