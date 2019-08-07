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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

07 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2019 6:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190807OTHRAOSQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand registers 2Q 2019 PATMI of S$579.8 million2) 2019 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2019 Financial Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2019

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  1. Press Release (Size: 57,610 bytes)
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