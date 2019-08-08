News
Change Of Company Secretary
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 8, 2019 18:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change of Company Secretary
|Announcement Reference
|SG190808OTHR42P6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.