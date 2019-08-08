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About Us
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News

Change Of Company Secretary

08 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 8, 2019 18:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Company Secretary
Announcement Reference SG190808OTHR42P6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 220,752 bytes)
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