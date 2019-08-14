News
CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok, Thailand (14 August 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 13, 2019 17:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok, Thailand (14 August 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190813OTHRDCVB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.