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News

CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok, Thailand (14 August 2019)

14 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2019 17:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok, Thailand (14 August 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190813OTHRDCVB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 11,325,011 bytes)
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